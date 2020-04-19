Tourism that generates jobs and revenue in the state worst-hit : Jai Ram Thakur

india

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:26 IST

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur spoke to Smriti Kak Ramachandran about steps to fight the coronavirus disease, its impact on the state economy - particularly tourism and horticulture, and a possible bailout package for some sectors. Edited excerpts:

How many tests per million are being conducted to detect and diagnose Covid-19 patients in Himachal Pradesh, and what measures are being taken to contain the spread?

Thirty-nine people have tested positive as on April 19. Out of these, 12 were cured, four went outside the state for treatment, and one person died. We are conducting about 200 to 250 tests daily in our three authorised institutions. This ratio is better than the national average, and on our request the Union government has provided 4,800 rapid testing kits. The state has been fortunate that the virus has not spread at the community level. This was possible because of the immediate steps taken -- a complete curfew was imposed in the entire state from March 24 and plying of vehicles was banned, which helped in breaking the cycle of spread.

We started delivery of essential commodities to people’s doorsteps to effectively ensure social distancing. We have sealed the borders, and inter and intrastate movement has been banned.

The Covid-19 hot spots in the state are in Kangra, Chamba, Sirmaur, Solan and Una. What is your plan for a graded relaxation of the lockdown in other areas from April 20?

Our focus is on containing the spread in the hot spots and preventing the virus from spreading to the green zones in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur, Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti. We are planning a staggered exit plan bring back normalcy in the state and to revive economic activity simultaneously.

Steps have been taken to facilitate curfew passes for farmers as their crops are at the harvesting stage. They are also being sensitised about social distancing. The horticulture department has been asked to ensure door- to- door or at least village-wise supply of pesticides and other plant protection resources.

Tourism is a key income generator for the state, and a sector hit hard. What are the plans to revive the sector, and will there be an immediate bailout package?

Tourism plays a key role in the economy of the state and this industry has suffered a lot. After this crisis is over, we will chalk out the strategy to revive the tourism industry. We are getting a lot of request for tax holidays and concessions in utility bills, because the tourist season has been a washout.

This is also the time when fruits and flowers are supplied outside the state. What steps are being taken at the state level to ensure there is no disruption?

We have taken several steps to ensure that farmers and horticulturists do not suffer hardships in pursuing farm activities and selling their produce. The supply chain of farm inputs and plant protection material is being maintained. Direct contact between farmers and the buyers is being established so that farmers can sell their produce at remunerative prices. Smooth transportation of horticulture produce is also being ensured. Himachal Pradesh is probably the first state to allow farm activities to run smoothly even during the curfew by maintaining proper social distancing.

What are your expectations from the central government? are there any specific sectors that need assistance?

Almost 36 hours after the lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package for the poor. This includes, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna with eight different elements to address the needs of different sections of the vulnerable.

Every sector in every state has suffered a blow. In our state, tourism, which generates jobs and revenue, has taken the biggest hit; industry is affected; those engaged in horticulture and apple harvesting are suffering. Owing to weather conditions, we get a limited window for the construction of roads, highways and hydel projects -- all of that has been disturbed. We’ve formed a task force, and I am confident that the country under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi will come out from this crisis.

The issue of migrant workers has emerged as a serious concern. How are your coping with shortage of labour force from Nepal, Bihar and other places?

As of now we have imposed complete ban on entry of people from outside the state. Still, there is sufficient number of labourers who permanently live in the state, particularly in apple growing areas.