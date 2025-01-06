Menu Explore
Tourists get stuck in frozen lake in Arunachal, Kiren Rijiju shares video

ByHT News Desk
Jan 06, 2025 06:17 AM IST

The video shows four people stuck in the frozen lake, two of whom were women. Calling for help, they were all rescued one by one.

A group of tourists at Arunachal Pradesh's picturesque Sela Pass faced a terrifying moment when they fell into freezing waters after the ice on a frozen lake cracked beneath them.

Tourists stuck in a frozen lake in Arunachal Pradesh being rescued. (Screengrab)
Tourists stuck in a frozen lake in Arunachal Pradesh being rescued. (Screengrab)

The mishap took place in the snow-covered region, a popular winter destination known for its stunning views.

The ice's sudden collapse triggered panic, but quick action by bystanders averted a tragedy. Armed with bamboo sticks, they successfully rescued the tourists from the freezing waters.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the risks of winter tourism in such areas. Authorities have also advised visitors to follow safety rules, reported local media.

The video shows four people were stuck in the frozen lake, among them two were women. Calling for help, all of them were rescued one by one.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and urged travellers to stay cautious and prepared when visiting difficult terrains.

“At Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh. My advice to tourists: Walk on the Frozen Lakes with experienced people, drive carefully on slippery snow roads and be aware of snow avalanche. Temperatures is freezing so wear warm clothes and enjoy. Your safety is important,” said Rijiju.

The video went viral on Instagram, spreading awareness about the dangers of walking on ice and urging people to prioritize safety over taking risky photos.

