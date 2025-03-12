Township in Wayanad to be unveiled on March 27

The foundation stone for the model township for the survivors of Wayanad landslides that took place on July 30, 2024, would be laid on March 27, Kerala revenue minister K Rajan told the assembly on Tuesday. On July 30, 2024, landslides struck Mundakkai and Chooralmala killing 266 people. (PTI)

Rajan’s announcement came in response to an adjournment notice moved by Congress MLA T Siddique seeking to discuss the rehabilitation works in connection with the landslides that hit Meppadi in Wayanad.

“The Union government has denied funds in various schemes to the state citing excuses. Despite such difficulties, we have taken measures that will uplift the lives of the landslide survivors. Under the leadership of the chief minister, we will stand united as a team and carry out the rehabilitation works,” said the revenue minister. “I am happy to announce that the foundation stone for the township in Wayanad will be laid on March 27,” he said.

The minister also criticised the Union government, alleging that instead of acting like a “guardian angel” during the time of a national-level emergency, it instead behaved like a “devil”.

While Kerala had demanded financial aid worth ₹2,262 crore for Wayanad, the Centre sanctioned an interest-free loan of ₹529.5 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

During the assembly session, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) blamed the state government for the “delay” in kickstarting the construction of the township despite available funds and alleged that there were glaring inaccuracies in the lists of beneficiaries drawn up by the administration.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan accused the government of not providing financial assistance to those needing prolonged medical treatment and surgeries following the landslides.

“Those survivors had to take money out of their own pockets and live off the goodwill of some individuals to pay for their treatments. It’s a grave crime that the state could not provide them financial assistance. Additionally, does the state have lists of those children who require higher education? What has the state done to fulfil their educational obligations? There are many elderly people including diabetic patients who have not been given any kind of assistance,” Satheesan alleged.

He added that the state government stopped the daily allowance of ₹300 to members of landslide-affected families after three months.

However, Rajan responded stating that the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) had the right to distribute allowances to affected families only for the first three months. “The NDMA can do it. The declaration of the disaster as being included in the L3 category came only in December. The state will distribute the daily allowances for the survivors including for those months in which it was not provided,” he said.

Rajan also said the rehabilitation project was delayed due to court proceedings on acquisition of estate land for the township.

The UDF later walked out of the assembly after Speaker AN Shamseer denied the adjournment motion for a debate on the matter.

The landslides, which flattened the settlements of Mundakkai and Chooralmala completely in the early morning hours of July 30, killed 266 people. It is the worst landslide in terms of fatalities in the country and has been classified as a “disaster of severe nature” by the Centre.