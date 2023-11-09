Toxic foam flows to roads from Madurai canal amid heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu. Video

Clouds of toxic foam were seen floating on the streets of Tamil Nadu on Thursday as heavy rainfall continued to batter the state. The foam has been formed in the overflowing Ayanpappakudi canal in Madurai, posing a widespread threat to the residents.

Toxic foam flows to roads from Madurai canal(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video posted by news agency ANI that is making rounds on social media, commuters can be seen driving through the toxic waste.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing torrential rainfall, causing waterlogging in several parts of the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu from November 8 to 9, with a significant reduction thereafter. The weather department has also forecast moderate thunderstorms with moderate rain in isolated places over the Nilgien, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Light thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is very likely in isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur Tiruppur Theni, Dindugal, Erode, Salem, and Namakkal Tenkan, Sivaganga Madurai, Ramanthapuram, Pudukottai Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli Karur, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal,” it added.

The heavy rainfall also triggered landslides near Kunjappa-Panai in Coimbatore, Mettupalayam highway in Kotagiri Mettupalayam, and near the third bend leading from Kotagiri to Mettupalayam in the area under Mettupalayam - causing traffic disruption.

Meanwhile, several districts in Tamil Nadu including - Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Madurai have declared a school holiday as per orders issued by their respective district magistrates.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON