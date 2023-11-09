close_game
News / India News / Schools closed in several districts of Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall

Schools closed in several districts of Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall

ANI |
Nov 09, 2023 10:59 AM IST

Schools will remain closed in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Madurai as per orders issued by their respective district magistrates.

Several districts in Tamil Nadu declared a school holiday on Thursday due to heavy rainfall.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu during November 8-9, with a significant reduction thereafter.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu during November 8-9, with a significant reduction thereafter.

The regional meteorological centre has forecast moderate thunderstorms with moderate rain in isolated places over the Nilgien, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu.

While a light thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is very likely in isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur Tiruppur Theni, Dindugal, Erode, Salem, and Namakkal Tenkan, Sivaganga Madurai, Ramanthapuram, Pudukottai Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli Karur, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
