Come back to Congress: Revanth calls upon leaders who joined BJP

Hyderabad

After the resounding victory of the Congress in the assembly elections in Karnataka, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Thursday called upon all those leaders who had defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party to return to the Congress fold.

Speaking to reporters, Revanth Reddy said some senior leaders like former MPs G Vivek, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy had quit the Congress in the past out of their own political compulsions. So was the case with former minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Eatala Rajender.

“Actually, these leaders had joined the BJP not because they had any faith in the saffron ideology, but due to their own reasons. They might have thought they would have better future if they joined the BJP,” he said.

The PCC chief appealed to such leaders to join the Congress party, if they were keen on building up a strong force to defeat the BRS led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said some of the leaders might have some issues with the PCC leadership.

“If they think they will have a problem with me in future, I am ready to come down not just one step, but 10 steps, to welcome them into the party. There is no need for any apprehension about me, as I am not the party boss. Only Sonia Gandhi and Mallikharjun Kharge are the real bosses of the party,” he clarified.

While Vivek, Vishweshwar Reddy and Rajender had not immediately reacted to Revanth’s call, Rajagopal Reddy rejected the invitation. He denied the reports that appeared in a section of reports that he was contemplating quitting the BJP and returning to the Congress. “I cannot work under Revanth Reddy’s leadership,” he asserted.

He, however, admitted that some friends, after the Karnataka elections, had advised him to return to the Congress. “But I won’t do that. Just because the Congress won in Karnataka, there is no guarantee that it will win in Telangana as well,” he said.

