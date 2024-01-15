Traditional bird-fight organised in Assam on Bihu, bull-fight tomorrow

SILCHAR: Breathing life into ancient customs and rituals has been a cornerstone of the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s policies, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X on Monday, referring to the revival of the bulbuli fight on Bihu that had been stopped on orders of the Gauhati high court in January 2016. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government revived the Bihu tradition of bulbuli fight (X/himantabiswa)

“After nearly a decade, I was able to witness the bulbuli fight, a quintessential Bihu tradition which was recently revived by our government,” Sarma said in the post on Monday.

In December, the Assam Cabinet approved a detailed standard operating procedure for conducting animal sports such as traditional buffalo and bullfights to be organised during Magh Bihu at Ahatguri in Marigaon district, Nagaon district or in any other part of Assam.

Sarma, who announced the Assam cabinet’s in-principle approval last month, underlined on December 8 that organisers will have to provide for the well-being of the animals and ensure that there was no deliberate torture or cruelty on the animals.

A video clip, and photographs of Sarma watching the traditional bird fight at Hayagriva Madhav Mandir in Hajo were also uploaded on X by the chief minister and his office on Monday.

An official at the chief minister’s office said Sarma is also expected to join the celebrations in Nagaon district where Moh-Juj was proposed to be organised on Tuesday morning. Buffalo fights called Moh-Juj in Assamese are popular in several parts of the state and held during the Magh Bihu celebrations in mid-January every year

Jayanta Mallabaruah, Assam minister of public health engineering and skill development, who accompanied Sarma on Monday, said in a post on X: “Delighted to witness the return of the historic ‘Bulbuli Fight’ at Hajo’s Shri Shri Hayagriv Madhav Mandir, where timeless tradition meets responsibility. Let us celebrate our heritage while ensuring the well-being of our feathered friends. Wishing a harmonious and joyous Bhogali Bihu to all.”