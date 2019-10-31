e-paper
Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Traffic policeman sends porn to women on cellphone, suspended

The women, after getting the pornographic videos, met the sub-inspector Rajamanickam on October 25and reprimanded him for his action, the police said.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Vellore
DSP Balakrishnan, investigating into the complaint from the women, said the SI had indeed sent the lewd pictures and been placed under suspension. Image used for representational purpose only.
DSP Balakrishnan, investigating into the complaint from the women, said the SI had indeed sent the lewd pictures and been placed under suspension. Image used for representational purpose only.
         

A traffic sub-inspector has been placed under suspension for allegedly sending obscene pictures and videos to women on their mobilephones the numbers of which he had collected while checking vehicles, police said on Thursday.

The women, after getting the pornographic videos, met the sub-inspector Rajamanickam on October 25 and reprimanded him for his action, the police said.

A wordy duel that broke out between SI and the women and the subsequent apology sought by the police official were recorded, which went viral in the social media, they said.

DSP Balakrishnan, investigating into the complaint from the women, said the SI had indeed sent the lewd pictures and been placed under suspension, they added.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 14:58 IST

India News