Traffic restrictions in New Delhi for 3 hrs on 4 days from Sunday to Thursday
- The traffic police will deploy a large number of its personnel to divert traffic in view of the restrictions being imposed for this period.
Traffic in parts of the New Delhi area will be affected on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday to facilitate the Republic Day rehearsals, the traffic police said.
The route for the rehearsals will be from Vijay Chowk to C-Hexagon via Rajpath and there will be restricted traffic crossings at Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Rajpath-Janpath, Rajpath-Mansingh Road and Rajpath-CHexagon, said Manish Kumar Agrawal, joint commissioner of traffic police.
He said Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic during this period.
The traffic police will deploy a large number of its personnel to divert traffic in view of these restrictions.
Agrawal said that motorists should expect congestion and restrictions on these routes between 9 am to 12 noon on these four days and should avoid taking these routes.
On Sunday, slow down and congestion are expected in New Delhi, Central Delhi and West Delhi from morning to evening as a Nagar Kirtan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Gobind Singh ji is being organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. "Like every year, the procession will begin at 9.30am and will culminate at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sahib in Hari Nagar," said MS Randhawa, additional commissioner of traffic police.
Buses passing through New Delhi area will be diverted from different points, the officer said, and advised motorists to avoid the route being taken by the procession.
Meanwhile, the police commissioner, SN Shrivastava, on Saturday reviewed the Republic Day security preparations and arrangements at the farmers' agitation in view of the law and order situation in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Footfall to Taj Mahal dropped by 76 pc in 2020 due to Covid-19 situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bike ambulance developed by CRPF, DRDO set to launch tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India gives Nepal 'iron clad' commitment on Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 4 queries and a jibe, Congress continues to question govt over vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt willing to address apprehensions of protesting farmers: Agri minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pays tribute to MGR, inaugurates Chennai-Kevadiya train in election year
- PM Narendra Modi had announced at a public meeting in March 2019 in state capital that the Chennai Central railway station would be renamed after MGR following a request by the AIADMK-led government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kolkata-bound Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress claims India is paying more for Covishield doses, opposes export plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram temple trust has received around ₹100 crore donation, says Champat Rai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu and Kashmir to get more snow due to Western Disturbance, says IMD
- The Kashmir valley has been reeling under intense cold, leading to the freezing of water bodies and snowed roads and fields.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah to Cong: 'Why didn't you give ₹6,000 per year to farmers when in power?'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress, LF leaders hold seat-sharing talks in poll-bound West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Family of Hyderabad woman confined in UAE seeks Centre's help for repatriation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Strength of terrorists in Kashmir valley lowest in decade': Top army commander
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Section 144 of CrPC imposed in parts of Bhopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox