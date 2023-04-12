Two die after cylinder explodes at BRS party meeting in Telangana; 6 injured

In a tragic incident, two persons were killed while six others sustained serious injuries when a domestic cylinder exploded when sparks from firecrackers fell on a hut in Telangana’s Khammam district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened at Cheemalapadu village of Karepally block.

The incident happened at Cheemalapadu village of Karepally block which comes under Wyra assembly constituency, where the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was organising a meeting (Atmeeya Sammelanam) of the party as part of its public outreach campaign.

“The deceased were identified as Banothu Ramesh (40) and Azmeera Mangu (45). Of the six injured, the condition of two persons remains critical,” Karepally sub-inspector of police P Rama Rao told HT.

The incident took place when the BRS workers were bursting firecrackers to welcome Khammam parliament member Nama Nageshwara Rao and Wyra MLA L Ramulu Naik to the party meeting.

“Some of the firecrackers had fallen on a nearby hut, which caught fire. Even as police personnel and the BRS workers were trying to douse the flames, an LPG cylinder in the hut exploded, killing two and injuring six others,” the sub-inspector said.

While Ramesh died on the spot, Mangu succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to hospital.

The injured were shifted to the government hospital at Wyra, the SI said, adding that investigation was under way.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his condolences over the incident.

An official release from the CMO said the chief minister had called Khammam district minister Puvvada Ajay and MP Nageshwar Rao, who were present at the accident spot and assured assistance to the bereaved families of the deceased party activists.

BRS working president and state industries minister KT Rama Rao also expressed grief and directed the party leaders and district officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

