Over 70 huts gutted as massive fire breaks out in Patna

PATNA: Over 70 huts were gutted after a fire broke out near the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) under Shastri Nagar police station in Patna on Thursday, police said. At the site of the incident at Shastri Nagar in Patna on Thursday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

According to police, the incident took place around 1.30 pm and it is suspected that the fire broke out after a cooking gas cylinder allegedly exploded at one hut and subsequently the fire spread to other huts.

Police said that though no casualties were reported in the incident, four people, including a minor girl, suffered burn injuries, while a few cows were also injured.

“Two dozen fire tenders were pressed into service, and it took more than three hours to douse the blaze,” police said.

Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh rushed to the spot along with minister and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav and other officials, assured of providing all necessary help to the victims.

“Around 70 to 80 huts were gutted in the incident. Seven to eight gas cylinders had exploded resulting in the massive fire. The situation is under control. No casualties have been reported,” the DM said.