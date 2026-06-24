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Man boards train at 10:42pm, stabbed minutes later: How a rain-soaked argument turned deadly on a Mumbai local

Mayank Lohar was stabbed multiple times inside a crowded first-class compartment in a Mumbai local train.

Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 10:56 pm IST
Reported by Megha Sood
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On Tuesday night in Mumbai, 22-year-old Mayank Lohar had just finished work and was heading home to Virar. As he boarded a local train from Andheri, little did he know he would be stabbed multiple times by the time his train reached Borivali.

Mayank Lohar was stabbed in a Mumbai local train.(HT file)

The trigger, police say, was a dispute over whether the train door should remain open during heavy rain.

ALSO READ | Passenger stabbed to death on Mumbai local after dispute over coach door

A routine journey home

Mayank Lohar worked as a salesman at a Westside store in Andheri West. After completing his shift, he boarded the Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local from Andheri station at 10:42 pm, HT reported earlier.

Tuesday was also when monsoon arrived in Mumbai. Heavy rain lashed parts of the city, and passengers packed into train compartments as they headed home.

The train arrived at Borivali station at 11:04 pm, HT reported earlier.

According to police, Suvarna jumped out of the coach before the train came to a complete halt and disappeared into the crowd.

Within minutes, personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the compartment. Medical staff, a stretcher and porters were mobilised as authorities attempted to save the injured passenger.

Mayank Lohar was first taken to the station's emergency medical room and later shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali. Despite efforts to treat him, doctors declared him dead.

His father later spoke to reporters, requesting cops to arrest the accused. “This should not happen to anyone else’s son. If people like this continue to be on moving trains, my child has died today, and tomorrow someone else’s child will also die. Please quickly catch and punish him," he said.

The hunt across Mumbai

GRP formed seven investigation teams and began tracing the suspect's movements. Officers reviewed footage from nearly 400 CCTV cameras across Andheri, Borivali, Mira Road, Nallasopara and nearby entry and exit points, PTI reported.

The footage eventually helped investigators identify the attacker as Suvarna, a resident of Mira Road who worked at the Sahar Cargo Complex near Mumbai airport, as per PTI.

Police said Suvarna returned home after the incident and told his father he had been involved in an altercation on a train. Fearing arrest, he allegedly left again around midnight and planned to flee Mumbai.

Investigators tracked him to Panvel and arrested him within hours.

It is the second stabbing reported on the Western Railway line this year. In February, 32-year-old college lecturer Alok Singh was allegedly stabbed during an altercation while trying to get off a train at Malad station. Police arrested the accused.

(With PTI inputs)

 
mumbai local train mumbai murder
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Home / India News / Man boards train at 10:42pm, stabbed minutes later: How a rain-soaked argument turned deadly on a Mumbai local
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