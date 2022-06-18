Train cancelled or delayed due to anti-Agnipath stir? What IRCTC's rules say on ticket refund

Train services across the country have been severely affected due to the ongoing protests against the new Agnipath scheme, under which those joining the armed forces will be recruited for a duration of four years. Protests have taken a violent turn in Bihar, parts of Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana's Secunderabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Agnipath protests: Northern Railways cancels 17 trains

Therefore, if your train too has been cancelled, or if you want to cancel your ticket because of repeated delays, here's what IRCTC's rules say on ticket refund:

(1.) If ticket booked online: In case the train is cancelled, the ticket, if booked online through the IRCTC website or app, is cancelled automatically. The money, too, is refunded to your bank account.

Also Read | Agnipath protests: Eastern Railway cancels 13 trains originating from Bengal

(2.) If ticket booked at counter: In this case, rush to the nearest ticket counter and fill up a form. Though you can also call on the helpline number 139 or visit IRCTC website or app to cancel a ticket that was booked at the counter, you will have to visit the counter physically to collect your refund.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Please note that a one-time password (OTP) will be sent on your registered mobile number for the cancellation.

Also Read | Agnipath protests: Hut burnt, furniture vandalised at Ludhiana railway station, six detained

(3.) If train delayed for more than three hours: If the passenger decides not to undertake the journey, he can get the refund by submitting the ticket deposit receipt (TDR) at the counter or via website/app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON