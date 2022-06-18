Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Train cancelled or delayed due to anti-Agnipath stir? What IRCTC's rules say on ticket refund
india news

Train cancelled or delayed due to anti-Agnipath stir? What IRCTC's rules say on ticket refund

Agitators demonstrating against the new recruitment policy for the armed forces have targeted trains during their protests.
A train set on fire by a crowd against the Centre’s Agnipath at Danapur railway station. (PTI)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 02:21 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Train services across the country have been severely affected due to the ongoing protests against the new Agnipath scheme, under which those joining the armed forces will be recruited for a duration of four years. Protests have taken a violent turn in Bihar, parts of Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana's Secunderabad.

Also Read | Agnipath protests: Northern Railways cancels 17 trains

Therefore, if your train too has been cancelled, or if you want to cancel your ticket because of repeated delays, here's what IRCTC's rules say on ticket refund:

(1.) If ticket booked online: In case the train is cancelled, the ticket, if booked online through the IRCTC website or app, is cancelled automatically. The money, too, is refunded to your bank account.

Also Read | Agnipath protests: Eastern Railway cancels 13 trains originating from Bengal

(2.) If ticket booked at counter: In this case, rush to the nearest ticket counter and fill up a form. Though you can also call on the helpline number 139 or visit IRCTC website or app to cancel a ticket that was booked at the counter, you will have to visit the counter physically to collect your refund.

RELATED STORIES

Please note that a one-time password (OTP) will be sent on your registered mobile number for the cancellation.

Also Read | Agnipath protests: Hut burnt, furniture vandalised at Ludhiana railway station, six detained

(3.) If train delayed for more than three hours: If the passenger decides not to undertake the journey, he can get the refund by submitting the ticket deposit receipt (TDR) at the counter or via website/app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
agnipath scheme ‪indian railways‬
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP