Agnipath protests: Northern Railways cancels 17 trains
The Northern Railways on Friday cancelled 17 trains, mainly those travelling towards Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, amid reports of arson during protests against the Centre’s new recruitment scheme for the armed forces.
The affected trains in the region are 12312 Kalka-Howarh Mail, 13010 Yognagri Rishikesh- Howrah Express, 12370 Dehradun-Howrah Express, 13152 Jammu Tawi- Kolkata Express, and 15654 Jammu Tawi- Guwahati Express.
The other cancelled trains -- all from Delhi -- are 13258 Danapur Jansadharan Express, 22406 Bhagalpur Garibrath Express, 20802 Islampur Magaadh Express, 13484 Malda Town Farakka Express, 12802 Puri Purushottam Express, 15657 Dibrugarh Brahmputra Mail, 14006 Sitamarhi Lichchhavi Express, 12562 Jaynagar S.S.Express, 02564 Saharsa Express, 12554 Saharsa Vaishali Express and 15622 Kamakhya Express.
14224 Varanasi-Rajgir Express has also been cancelled, said a senior railways official at Ludhiana, adding that more trains are expected to get cancelled or short terminated on Saturday due to the protest.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
