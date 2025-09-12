Trainee doctor held for raping foreigner under treatment at Goa hospital ICU

A trainee doctor allegedly sexually assaulted a Moroccan woman undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Goa, police said on Friday. Police said the accused was arrested from Maharashtra’s Sangli. (HT PHOTO)

Dr Vrushab Doshi, the accused, was arrested on Thursday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections including 64(2)(e) (rape in hospital), 74 (assault or use of criminal force with the intent or knowledge that it will likely outrage modesty), 75 (unwelcome sexual contact and overtures), 76 (forceful disrobing), and 79 (insulting the modesty).

Police said the woman was sexually assaulted on August 31, and they received a complaint on September 10 from her sister, a Spanish national. According to the complaint, Doshi assaulted the woman when she was immobile and in a vulnerable condition. “...[Doshi] outraged her modesty and committ[ed] rape while being in a position of authority,” the complainant said.

Police said Doshi, who is from Maharashtra’s Solapur, was arrested in Sangli. “The accused left Goa after the offence. A team was formed and the accused was tracked to Sangli and arrested,” said a police officer requesting anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

In a statement, Healthway Hospital said Doshi was promptly suspended on Thursday pending further police inquiry. It assured all support to the survivor, who continues to undergo treatment at the hospital. “The hospital will continue to provide all moral and logistic support to the victim during her ordeal,” the statement said.