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Trainee IPS officer sent to judicial custody in sexual harassment case

A local court in Upparpally, Hyderabad, on Wednesday remanded trainee IPS officer M Uday Krishna Reddy to 14 days’ judicial custody till August 11 in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a fellow trainee IPS officer, people familiar with the matter said

Published on: Jul 30, 2026, 09:15:11 IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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A local court in Upparpally, Hyderabad, on Wednesday remanded trainee IPS officer M Uday Krishna Reddy to 14 days’ judicial custody till August 11 in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a fellow trainee IPS officer, people familiar with the matter said.

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HT Image

Following the court’s order, Hyderabad police shifted Uday Krishna Reddy to Chanchalguda Central Jail, a senior police official said.

The trainee officer, who was detained in Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district on Tuesday evening, was formally arrested on Wednesday after being questioned in connection with the case. Police took him to Osmania General Hospital for a medical examination before producing him before the court.

Earlier in the day, a team from Attapur police station, led by inspector A Seethaiah, took Uday Krishna Reddy to his residence in Ashok Nagar for scene reconstruction as part of the investigation.

On July 19, the woman trainee IPS officer lodged a complaint with Attapur police, alleging that Uday Krishna Reddy had sexually harassed her while they were undergoing training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The investigation was later transferred to the Women’s Safety Wing, headed by Rajendranagar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Lavanya Nayak Jadhav, with inspector Jyothsna serving as the investigating officer.

The police official cited above said investigators had recorded the complainant’s statement at the SVPNPA as part of the probe.

“The victim also underwent a medical examination, the report of which reportedly noted injuries consistent with her allegations. The medical report mentioned marks around her neck indicating possible strangulation, bruising on her cheek, and injuries on her left leg,” the official said.

Police are expected to collect additional forensic and documentary evidence as part of the ongoing investigation, the official added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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