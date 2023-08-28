Travel agency carried gas cylinders, stoves routinely: Survivors of Madurai train tragedy

The travel agency which booked the private train coach that caught fire at Madurai railway junction in Tamil Nadu on Saturday routinely carried gas cylinders and stoves on their trips, said survivors from the incident who travelled with the firm on earlier tours as well.

Police personnel stand guard at the site of train fire accident where forensic experts are conducting an investigation for the second day, in Madurai, Sunday, Aug 27, 2023. Nine people were killed and several others injured in the incident. (PTI)

“Like every time, the travel agency carried three cylinders — two large ones and a small one,” said Shiv Pratap Singh Chauhan, 65, a resident of Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh who said he toured twice with Bhasin Tours and travels, which organised the trip from Lucknow to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. The train left Lucknow on August 17 and reached Madurai en route to Rameswaram on Saturday morning.

Singh’s wife Mithilesh Kumari (62) and brother-in-law Satru Daman Singh (65) were among the nine people who died in the fire, which broke out after a LPG cylinder exploded, as some of the helpers aboard the private coach were making tea.

The Indian Railways allows passengers to book “private coaches” on trains at varying costs, depending on the length and duration of the journey. Such a coach is then attached to various trains that take the coach along the length of its journey.

However, passengers are disallowed from carrying inflammables like LPG cylinders aboard trains. Passengers who book private coaches need to sign forms declaring that they will not carry hazardous goods with them.

In the case of the coach that caught fire on Saturday, this document was signed, but disregarded, said railway officials probing the fire.

“All the coaches of the train were checked on August 17 before it set for its journey. It is still unclear how they entered with the cylinder,” said Aditya Kumar, divisional railway manager with the North Eastern Railway , Lucknow division.

“Private parties must sign an affidavit for such tours. Carrying any inflammable is prohibited. However, in this case, the affidavit was violated. An inquiry by the Commissioner for Railway Safety is underway,” said Pankaj Singh, chief public relations officer of the North Eastern Railway in Gorakhpur.

Jyoti Gupta (51), who also survived the accident, said, “The workers would make tea and coffee every morning and evening. People who had travelled with the company before said they did this every time.”

Aditya Kumar, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Northeastern Railway’s (NER Lucknow division said they will probe how the passengers were able to carry cylinders in coach.

“All coaches of the train were checked on August 17 before it set for its journey. It is yet to be clear how they entered with the cylinders.. . We have intensified the checking drives in each & every train originating and passing from Lucknow,” he said.