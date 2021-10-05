Travellers get ready for festive season, make bookings in advance

More people are planning to travel this festive season, according to travel portals. According to booking.com, the bookings are mostly for domestic destinations. It added there has been an increase in bookings for travel to places such as the UAE and France.

Sunil Suresh, the chief marketing officer of goibibo.com, said hills and beach destinations have emerged as the favourite holiday locations. “We are confident of seeing a consistent month-on-month surge in bookings to all travel landscapes –be it hills, beaches or culturally rich destinations. As the festive and winter holiday season approaches, young travellers have already begun searching and booking travel 30 to 45 days in advance.” Suresh said currently 60% of the total advance bookings are led by those to Goa, Manali, Darjeeling, Udaipur, Shimla, Gangtok, Agra, Jaipur, Amritsar, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Srinagar.

cleartrip.com has announced an eight-day sale until October 10 with special offers on flight and hotel bookings.

According to booking.com, the UAE, France and the UK are the top three most booked international destinations between October 1 to November 30. New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Goa, Jaipur and Manali are among the top 10 most booked domestic destinations for the festive season during the same period.

Hotels continue to be the top booked accommodation type by people travelling domestically. Besides hotels, people are also looking to stay in homestays and apartments.

Ritu Mehrotra, regional manager, South Asia, booking.com, said, “As we near the festive season, travellers are starting to plan their next trip, be it back home to visit family or for leisure travel with friends. While bookings are largely domestic, we are also seeing demand for international travel.”