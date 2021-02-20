Travelling to Maharashtra, Karnataka? Check new rules amid Covid-19 surge

In the face of a sudden rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, several states have imposed fresh restrictions on allowing passengers from other states. Most of these restrictions were in place in the middle of 2020 but were gradually eased with the waning number of Covid-19 cases.

Here are the latest guidelines if you are planning a domestic trip.

If you are travelling to Maharashtra

A negative report of the RT-PCR test is required if you are travelling to Maharashtra from Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Goa, Rajasthan and Kerala. Kerala has been a new entry to the list.

This is applicable to all travellers irrespective of whether they are travelling by flights or trains.

For air passengers, the test report has to be within 72 hours prior to the flights. For rail passengers, the report should be within 96 hours before their train.

Those who will not be carrying a negative report will be checked and if they display symptoms, then they will have to undergo an antigen test.

Passengers arriving by road will also be screened at the state border.





If you are travelling to Karnataka

If you are travelling to Karnataka from either Maharashtra or Kerala, Covid-19 negative certificate is mandatory. This includes flights, buses, trains or even private vehicles.

The negative RT-PCR report will be verified by airlines' staff at the time of boarding. In buses, and trains heading towards Maharashtra, conductors and ticket-checkers will check negative reports.

Even short-term travellers between Maharashtra and Karnataka will have to produce a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours.