‘Treason’: Congress leader Ajay Maken slams Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Yamuna poison’ remarks

Congress leader Ajay Maken on Tuesday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal over allegations regarding Delhi's water supply, saying that if the former Delhi chief minister ‘is lying’, it is "treason." Ajay Maken has called for an investigation into the Yamuna water row.(Hindustan Times)

The former union minister wants the statements made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana and Kejriwal to be investigated.

"If Arvind Kejriwal is lying about mixing poison in the water, it is treason. If the Haryana government is wrong, action should be taken. If Arvind Kejriwal is spreading rumours, action should be taken against him," Maken said in a press conference.

Maken's remarks came in response to Kejriwal's statement on Monday, in which he alleged that Delhi's water supply had been "poisoned" and accused the Haryana government of planning a "genocide" against Delhi residents.

The remarks have ignited a storm in the national capital and in neighbouring Haryana, whose CM Nayab Singh Saini threatened to sue the AAP chief. On the other hand, the Delhi Jal Board CEO wrote a letter to the chief secretary saying that Arvind Kejriwal's remarks were ‘factually incorrect’ and ‘without any basis’.

Ajay Maken says only Congress can fight the BJP

Ajay Maken spoke out on the matter of support extended by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and other INDIA bloc parties to AAP and Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

He called on the INDIA bloc allies to recognise that only Congress could effectively fight the BJP and urged that they should not weaken the party.

The Congress, which held power in Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has faced major setbacks in the last two assembly elections, failing to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, securing 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of 70, while BJP won only three and eight seats in these elections.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are contesting for 70 assembly seats in the national capital.