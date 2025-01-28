Rahul Gandhi attacks Arvind Kejriwal: ‘Came in small car but lived in Sheesh Mahal’

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at a public meeting in poll-bound Delhi, saying the former Delhi chief minister 'came in a small car but lived in Sheesh Mahal'. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party candidate Anil Chaudhary during a rally for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, at Patparganj.(PTI)

He was referring to the blue Wagon R, which was Kejriwal's primary vehicle when he became the chief minister of Delhi for the first time. Gandhi's Sheesh Mahal reference was linked to the BJP's allegation that Kejriwal lavishly spent public money to refurbish his former official house.

"Arvind Kejriwal said he would do different politics, came in a small car, but lived in Sheesh Mahal," Gandhi said at the Patparganj rally.

Rahul Gandhi claimed Arvind Kejriwal wasn't visible when Delhi faced violence.

"AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was never seen when the poor needed him and when Delhi faced violence," he said.

He also took a sharp jibe at Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal over their incarceration in the Delhi excise policy case.

"Patparganj MLA Manish Sisodia was the architect of the liquor scam with Arvind Kejriwal that is why Sisodia ran away from the seat," he claimed.

Both Sisodia and Kejriwal spent months in jail over the liquor scam. They were released on bail last year.

Manish Sisodia is contesting the Delhi assembly election from the Jang Pura constituency.

"Arvind Kejriwal promised to do politics differently but gave Delhi the biggest liquor scam," Gandhi added.

Earlier today, Gandhi campaigned for Sandeep Dikshit, who is taking on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency in the February 5 assembly polls, reported PTI.

BJP vs AAP on water quality

The BJP and the ruling AAP have been engaged in a duel on the water quality. Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP government in Haryana of poisoning the Yamuna water flowing into Delhi with ammonia.

The Delhi Congress today said if Kejriwal's allegation was false, it amounted to treason.

The 70-member Delhi assembly goes to the polls on February 5, and the votes will be counted on February 8.

In the 2020 assembly election, the Congress drew a blank as the AAP swept the election with 62 seats.