How will Arvind Kejriwal generate funds for welfare schemes? His 'Baniya' response

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday responded to the queries of his detractors as to how he will generate funds for his big-ticket welfare schemes that he announced in view of the Delhi assembly election. At a rally in the national capital, Kejriwal jovially said that he is a Baniya and he knows how to get money. National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal address a Jansabha at Palam Assembly in New Delhi on Monday. (HT Photo)

The former chief minister addressed public meetings at Palam, Matiala and Bijwasan. During his meetings, he talked about his party's governance model and responded to questions and criticism about the welfare schemes including free electricity, water, education and healthcare.

"They ask where the money will come from. I am Baniya. I know how to manage resources. You do not need to worry. I know the Maths and I will arrange it (the money)," he said.

He claimed while the Aam Aadmi Party is for the common people, the BJP caters to the rich.

He said the BJP promised to end the welfare schemes started by AAP.

"The BJP has said it will close free facilities like government schools, electricity, and bus rides. It is up to you to decide whether you want the AAP, which builds schools, or the BJP, which shuts them," he said.

He said if AAP retains power in Delhi, it will provide benefits worth ₹25000 per month to every family in the national capital.

‘Delhi water poisoned’

Earlier today, Kejriwal alleged the BJP government in Haryana poisoned the water of Yamuna which was being supplied to the national capital. He claimed had the Delhi Jal Board not stopped the water from coming into Delhi, it would have triggered a mass genocide.

"The people of Delhi get water to drink from Haryana and UP. In Yamuna, water flows into Delhi from Haryana. BJP's Haryana govt has poisoned the water in Yamuna. However, the Delhi Jal Board were vigilant enough to stop that water from coming to Delhi otherwise - that would have caused mass genocide in Delhi. The BJP government has mixed such a kind of poison in the water that cannot be treated even by the water treatment plants. It has caused water scarcity in one-third of Delhi. Such politics is done by two enemy countries - like the USA bombed Japan with nuclear bombs. A few countries use biological weapons to poison river water. But, the same has been done by the BJP government," he told ANI.

Delhi assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with results to be announced on February 8.

With inputs from ANI