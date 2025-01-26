‘Avaidh Aamdaniwali Party’: Amit Shah attacks AAP, Arvind Kejriwal

Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah called AAP the "Avaidh Aamdaniwali Party" on Sunday. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Delhi, he said Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal often lies to garner voters. Amit Shah speaks during a public meeting for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, at Narela.

"Kejriwal only told lies to get votes, AAP means 'Avaidh Aamdaniwali Party'" Amit Shah said in Narela.

Amit Shah further said the Delhi government under Kejriwal couldn't solve the national capital's civic issues.

"Under Kejriwal ji's rule, Delhi's condition has deteriorated in just 10 years-facing dirty water, flooding, stagnant wells, and neglected gardens. Schools are falling apart, hospitals lack basic facilities. Does Kejriwal care about you? Does he ensure clean water and dependable services?" he said.

He said Delhi will get freedom from the "disaster party" on February 5, the day of polls in the national capital.

"Today is the day of our establishment of democracy, Republic Day, and our Constitution is entering its 76th year after completing 75 years. In these 75 years, the people of our country have taken democracy to great heights. It is the miracle of democracy that a poor tea vendor’s son, Narendra Modi, has become the Prime Minister of India for the third time. It is the miracle of this Constitution that a poor tribal woman, Droupadi Murmu, has become the President of India, and is now residing in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Similarly, a common farmer's son is now sitting in the Vice President’s office in the Vice President's residence, and before him, a poor Dalit’s son, Ram Nath Kovind, became the President of India. This is the power of the Constitution, and because of it, we all are hopeful today that under the Constitution, elections will be held on the 5th, people will cast their votes, counting will happen on the 8th, and Delhi will be free from the disaster," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP's model of governance

Meanwhile, Kejriwal today criticised the BJP's model of governance, saying that people's money is given as a loan to billionaire friends.

“On one hand, there is the BJP model where your money is given as a loan to billionaire friends and it is waived off after 2-3 years. The other is the Aam Aadmi Party model which includes 24-hour electricity, and free electricity to the poor. 24-hour free water, best and good treatment... This is the Aam Aadmi Party's welfare model,” he said.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has made it clear in different ways, through the words of different leaders, that if their government is formed, if you press the lotus button, all these facilities being provided in Delhi will be stopped because this is against their model..." he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI