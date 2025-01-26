Arvind Kejriwal's warning over power bills: 'Vote for BJP if...'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged voters to vote for his party if they want zero electricity bills, and choose BJP if they wanted hefty power bills. Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting in Delhi. (@AamAadmiParty)

“All those who want zero electricity bill, vote for AAP, and all those who want hefty sums as electricity bills can vote for BJP. BJP has announced that they will end subsidies on electricity once they form government... They are against free electricity,” Kejriwal said while addressing a rally during campaign for Manish Sisodia in Jangpura.

“We have got amazing love and support from Jangpura in the last 10 years. This is why I have handed over my dearest Manish Sisodia to all of you... He is my dearest. He is my younger brother, my 'senapati'. We will multiply the development in Jangpura. We will complete all the works that have been paused,” ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

Manish Sisodia contesting from Jangpura



Sisodia, who represented the Patparganj constituency from 2013 to 2025, is now contesting from Jangpura.

“If I become MLA - I'll sit with Arvind Kejriwal as a cabinet member and deputy CM. It's not only me but the people of Jangpura who will become the deputy CM - as just one call from anyone of Jangpura at any govt office will be enough for any work to be done. No govt employee will have the courage to not pick the call of someone from the Deputy CM's constituency,” Sisodia said.

Though Sisodia had emerged victorious in three consecutive elections from Patparganj, he won by a slender margin of 3,207 votes against his nearest rival Ravinder Singh Negi of the BJP in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls.

In the 2015 polls, he trounced BJP's Vinod Kumar Binny by 28,761 votes and in 2013, he defeated BJP's Nakul Bhardwaj by a margin of 11,476 votes.

Sisodia is now locked in a close contest in Jangpura. The BJP has fielded Tarvinder Singh Marwah while the Congress has nominated former municipal leader Farhad Suri.

While AAP is seeking to retain power for a third consecutive term, the BJP is making concerted efforts to rule Delhi again after 26 years and the Congress is fighting hard to remain relevant in the national capital.

The elections to 70-member Delhi legislative assembly will be held on February 5, and counting of votes will take place on February 8.