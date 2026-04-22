...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Treatment at private hospitals to get cheaper? Health ministry mulls cap on billing, says report

According to investigations, hospitals sometimes charge as much as 10 to 30 times the real cost of some medical equipment.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 08:11 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

Private hospitals are under the Centre’s scanner due to overcharging amid growing concerns on the rising cost of private healthcare. The government is considering ways to curb the medical costs, including potentially putting a cap on trade margins on a variety of medical devices, reported CNBC TV18.

The rising costs of treatment in hospitals has also reportedly impacted the health insurance industry.(Representational Photo/Unsplash)

The health ministry is reviewing a proposal to cap the margins that hospitals can charge on a broad range of medical devices, CNBC Awaaz reported citing sources. This comes amid mounting scrutiny on alleged overbilling by private hospitals.

Under the framework that the government is reviewing, the hospitals will reportedly not be allowed to bill beyond a fixed margin over the cost or landing price of medical devices, the report said.

Also read: EC takes ‘serious note’ of Kharge's ‘terrorist’ remark on PM Modi, issues notice to Congress chief

In order to determine how such a limit can be implemented, in a bid to reduce financial burden on patients, the government is reportedly in discussions with stakeholders including insurance firms and representatives of the medical device industry.

The same pattern can also be observed in high-value devices, as pacemakers, which cost around 25,000, are reportedly billed at 2 lakh, and heart valves, which are imported, are billed as high as 26-30 lakhs, while their actual cost is 4 lakh, the report said.

The limit on the hospital billing also aims to enhance transparency in the healthcare industry and decrease pressure on the patient’s pockets and also on insurance premiums.

Health insurance industry takes a hit by hospital bills

The rising costs of treatment in hospitals has also impacted the health insurance industry, as insurance premiums may increase by 10-15% over the next year and a half or so, as the medical inflation rises with the annual rate of 14-15% annually, as reported by CNBC-TV18.

Among the key factors affecting the healthcare insurance costs are rising hospital charges, advanced treatments and higher claims frequency, according to experts.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

healthcare system insurance health ministry
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Home / India News / Treatment at private hospitals to get cheaper? Health ministry mulls cap on billing, says report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.