Trekker dead, 6 others stranded in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

Published on Oct 19, 2022 03:19 PM IST

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) spokesperson Lalita Negi said the seven-member group was stranded between Panar Bugyal and Rudranath

The seven-member group included three trekkers from West Bengal and four locals. (ANI (Representative))
ByNeeraj Santoshi

One trekker has died while six others remained stranded between Panar Bugyal and Rudranath along the Rudranath trekking route 3,300 metres above sea level in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) spokesperson Lalita Negi said on Wednesday. The seven-member group included three trekkers from West Bengal and four locals.

“The trekkers informed us on the phone that one trekker from West Bengal has died and the rest of them need to be rescued. Our team has left for the area around 32 km from the nearest SDRF base,” said Negi. “A team of forest officials from the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary has also left for the area.”

Divisional forest officer Indra Singh Negi said the disaster management department informed him about the trekkers and they rushed their team.

Twenty-seven people were earlier killed when an avalanche hit a 41-member group from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) in Uttarkashi on October 4. The team was returning from Mount Draupadi ka Danda-2 peak (5,670 metres). Two members of the NIM remain missing.

In September, a trekker from West Bengal died in Uttarkashi, prompting authorities in neighbouring Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh to ban trekking along four routes. Seven trekkers were stranded in Rudraprayag at a height of around 4500 metres in May.

    Neeraj Santoshi

    He is principal correspondent based at Bhopal. He covers environment and wildlife, state administration, BJP and other saffron organisations. He has special interest in social issues based stories.

Wednesday, October 19, 2022
