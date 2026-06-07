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Tremors felt in North Bengal, northeast as 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Bhutan

Officials said the tremors lasted for a few seconds and there was no immediate report of any loss of life or property damage.

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 05:28 am IST
Written by Majid Alam
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Tremors were felt across North Bengal and the northeast after a strong earthquake struck Bhutan on Sunday evening.

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck Bhutan on Sunday.(REUTERS)

According to German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Bhutan at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) at around 11:06 pm.

Officials said the tremors lasted for a few seconds and there was no immediate report of any loss of life or property damage. Several internet users took to social media to report tremors in the region.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Bhutan's Punakha, north of West Bengal.

Tremors felt in Bengal, Assam, Sikkim

The tremors were felt in parts of West Bengal, Assam, northeast, Bangladesh and Bhutan. Residents in Gangtok and other parts of Sikkim told PTI news agency that they felt tremors for a few seconds, prompting many to rush out of their homes as a precaution.

 
earthquake west bengal assam tremor northeast
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