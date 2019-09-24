Trial in rape case against journalist Tarun Tejpal likely to resume on Sept 30

india

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 12:36 IST

A trial court in Goa is likely to resume on September 30 hearing against journalist Tarun Tejpal in a rape case, provided the victim can attend the court proceedings.

Special public prosecutor Francisco Tavora told HT that the case will continue to be ‘in-camera’ as was earlier decided owing to its sensitive nature.

“It is scheduled to resume on September 30. That, of course, is dependent on the availability of the victim. She is a journalist who has to travel for her work,” Tavora said.

The complainant’s presence is necessary since the trial is at the stage where Tejpal’s lawyers will conduct cross examination. The prosecution has already finished examination of the victim.

Tejpal, the former founder-editor of Tehelka, was accused by a colleague of sexually assaulting her in an elevator of a five-star hotel during the magazine’s event in Goa in November 2013.

The trial, which began in September 2017, was stalled after Tejpal first approached the Goa bench of the Mumbai high court and later the Supreme Court challenging the framing of charges against him and seeking discharge in the case.

However, in a judgement delivered in August this year, the Supreme Court rejected his petition, calling it “a serious and morally abhorrent offence.” The SC also ordered that the trial against Tejpal in a Goa court be completed within the next six months.

Tejpal has been charged under Sections 376(2)F and 376(2)K of the Indian Penal Code, among others. These stringent provisions, introduced after the 2012 rape and murder of a young physiotherapist in Delhi, say a person who is in position of power and trust will face a maximum of life imprisonment for rape.

If found guilty Tejpal faces ten years behind bars.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 12:01 IST