Supreme Court rejects journalist Tarun Tejpal’s plea to cancel sexual assault charges

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:17 IST

A petition filed by journalist Tarun Tejpal to cancel the sexual assault case filed against him by a junior colleague has been rejected by the Supreme Court. “This is a serious and morally abhorrent offence,” the top court observed.

The Supreme Court also ordered that the trial against Tarun Tejpal in a Goa court be completed within the next six months.

The trial was put on hold after Tarun Tejpal approached the Supreme Court after the Goa high court declined to discharge him in the case.

The former founder-editor of Tehelka was accused by a colleague of sexually assaulting her in an elevator of a five-star hotel during the magazine’s event in Goa in November 2013.

In September 2017, a court in north Goa’s Mapusa town framed charges against Tejpal for sexual assault, harassment, and wrongful restraint. Tejpal had promptly approach the high court for relief, pointing to the CCTV footage that he insisted, showed the survivor’s “normal conduct” after the incident was alleged to have taken place. The high court did not accept this line of argument.

