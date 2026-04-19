Trinamool rejects report of 20-day I-PAC ‘halt’ in Bengal: ‘Claim completely baseless’

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Sunday rubbished a media report claiming that the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) suspended its operations in West Bengal for 20 days.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.(HT_PRINT)

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The Party called the claim “completely baseless” which aimed at “creating confusion” during the ongoing 2026 Assembly election campaign.

Statement by I-PAC

“We have come across a media report claiming that IPAC has ‘halted its operations in West Bengal for the next 20 days’. This claim is completely baseless and appears to be a deliberate attempt to create confusion on the ground,” said TMC in a statement.

“IPAC WB team remains fully engaged with AITC, and campaign operations are continuing as planned across the state. These narratives are a deliberate attempt to distract from the clear mood on the ground.”

“The people of Bengal are fully capable of seeing through these attempts and will respond democratically. West Bengal will not be swayed by misinformation or intimidation. They will respond decisively on the 23rd and 29th and the results on May 4 will reflect their verdict,” the statement read.

Report cites ED action

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{{^usCountry}} The response followed a Deccan Herald report that suggested a temporary 20-day pause in the I-PAC’s activities, citing recent action by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged coal smuggling case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The response followed a Deccan Herald report that suggested a temporary 20-day pause in the I-PAC’s activities, citing recent action by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged coal smuggling case. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The I-PAC is a key strategic advisor to chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress for the 2026 polls. The report also cited the arrest of I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel in Delhi and multiple searches conducted at offices and premises linked to the organisation’s executives across Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata earlier this month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The I-PAC is a key strategic advisor to chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress for the 2026 polls. The report also cited the arrest of I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel in Delhi and multiple searches conducted at offices and premises linked to the organisation’s executives across Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata earlier this month. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The report also said that I-PAC management had advised employees in its Kolkata office to take a 20-day leave, with a review of the situation scheduled for May 11 to determine future operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report also said that I-PAC management had advised employees in its Kolkata office to take a 20-day leave, with a review of the situation scheduled for May 11 to determine future operations. {{/usCountry}}

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The I-PAC, set up in 2013 by political strategist Prashant Kishor, became known for its role in Narendra Modi’s 2014 prime ministerial run.

It has since advised multiple parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress, DMK, and the TMC.

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