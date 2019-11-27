e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

Trio kills woman, her partner over loan in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district

The police have formed a special team to catch the alleged killers who have absconded.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2019 01:05 IST
M Manikandan
M Manikandan
Hindustan times, Chennai
The prime accused had given a loan of Rs two lakh to the victim who was his cousin.
The prime accused had given a loan of Rs two lakh to the victim who was his cousin.(Representative photo/Getty Images)
         

A couple and their associate hacked to death a 37-year-old Government employee and her partner in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district on Tuesday following a monetary dispute, police said.

The deceased have been identified as S Vanitha (37) who was an office assistant at the Thanjavur district collectorate and partner Kanagaraj (44), who worked as an attendant at a private hospital in the town, 350 km south of Chennai.

“Vanitha’s husband had died some years ago and she was raising three children on her own. Later she entered into a relationship with Kanagaraj, who had separated from his wife. Vanitha, Kanagaraj and the children lived together at the New Housing locality in Thanjavur,” said a police officer.

Police identified the accused as Prakash, a cousin of Vanitha, his girlfriend Maheswari and one Surya, a friend.

“Prakash had given Rs. two lakh loan to his cousin Vanitha in 2016. However, Vanitha took a long time to repay the loan. As Prakash began to insist that she return his money, she returned Rs. 1.50 lakh a few months back. However, she did not repay the remaining Rs.50,000. Earlier his year, Prakash lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur South Police Station,” the police officer said.

As Vanitha had promised to repay the remaining amount by November end, Prakash visited his cousin’s house on Tuesday morning at around 7.30 am.

“Prakash’s girlfriend Maheswari, and his friend Surya had come along with the former. When the trio asked money from Vanitha, she asked for more time. An angry Prakash yelled at Vanitha. Kanagaraj got annoyed with this and tried to slap Prakash. Following an altercation, Prakash and his two aides attacked Vanitha and Kanagaraj with sickles and machetes and killed them in front of Vanitha’s children. Local people informed us of the murder,” the officer said.

All three accused are absconding.

“We have formed a special team to capture the accused. A murder case has been filed against Prakash, Maheswari and Surya,” a senior police officer with Medical College Police Station, Thanjavur told HT.

top news
BJP’s Maharastra plan unravels after Ajit Pawar throws in the towel
BJP’s Maharastra plan unravels after Ajit Pawar throws in the towel
Devendra Fadnavis 1st CM in Maharashtra with shortest 2nd tenure
Devendra Fadnavis 1st CM in Maharashtra with shortest 2nd tenure
Pawar vs Pawar: How uncle ended nephew’s coup bid
Pawar vs Pawar: How uncle ended nephew’s coup bid
Modi, Shah, Nadda met to take stock of Maharashtra after top court order
Modi, Shah, Nadda met to take stock of Maharashtra after top court order
Supriya Sule cements status in NCP after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion
Supriya Sule cements status in NCP after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019| Our message for voters is stability and security: Raghubar Das
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019| Our message for voters is stability and security: Raghubar Das
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
Sena, NCP & Cong meet: Uddhav to be Chief Minister, will take oath on Thursday
Sena, NCP & Cong meet: Uddhav to be Chief Minister, will take oath on Thursday
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News