Triple talaq matter of gender equality, Sabarimala about tradition: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that while triple talaq is a matter of gender equality, entry of women in Sabarimala is related to tradition.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, the PM tried to clear the air on BJP’s apparent contradiction in its stand on the controversial triple talaq ordinance and the ban on entry of women between the age group of (10-50 years) in the Sabarimala temple by saying the ordinance against triple talaq was brought keeping in mind gender equality and social justice and it should not be seen as interference in religious issues.

However, on the entry of women of menstrual age in the Sabarimala temple and protests by Hindu groups, PM Modi said the issue relates to tradition and the Supreme Court judgement that saw a dissent by a lady judge should be read carefully.

“The triple talaq ordinance was brought after the Supreme Court verdict. We have said in our BJP manifesto that a solution would be found to this issue under the Constitution,” Modi said.

“Most Islamic countries have banned triple talaq. So it is not a matter of religion or faith. Even in Pakistan, triple talaq is banned. So it is an issue of gender equality, matter of social justice. It is not an issue of faith. So keep the two separate,” he said.

Reacting to a question on the BJP’s stand on the Sabarimala issue, the PM said: “India is of one opinion that everyone should get justice. There are some temples, which have their own traditions, where men can’t go. And men don’t go... In this, Sabrimala, a woman judge in the Supreme Court has made certain observations. It needs to be read minutely. There is no need to attribute those to any political party. As a woman, she has made some suggestions. There should be a debate on that as well sometimes.”

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 17:32 IST