Tripura: 37 kg of ganja seized from 6 abandoned bags at Agartala railway station

ANI |
Mar 15, 2025 10:24 AM IST

After completing legal formalities, Agartala GRP seized the unclaimed narcotics and began investigating to identify the owner and intended recipients.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) discovered six abandoned bags containing 37 kilograms of dry ganja during a routine check at Agartala Railway Station in Tripura, officials said on Friday.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to trace the supply chain and curb the smuggling of illegal substances in the region. (File) (Pic used for representation)( HT Photo/Parwaz Khan)
Following all legal formalities, the unclaimed narcotics were confiscated, and the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) launched an investigation to determine the owner and intended recipients of the illegal consignment. According to a statement from the GRP, the estimated market value of the seized ganja is approximately 5.55 lakh.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to trace the supply chain and curb the smuggling of illegal substances in the region.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

On March 12, security personnel conducting a routine check at Agartala Railway Station near the Jirania-end bushes discovered seven gunny bags containing 21 kg of dry ganja.

According to a release, following all legal formalities, the seized contraband was taken into custody as unclaimed property. The Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) has initiated an investigation to identify the owner and track the origin of the illegal consignment.

The estimated market value of the seized ganja is approximately 3.15 lakh. Authorities suspect that the contraband was intended for smuggling to other regions. Further inquiries are ongoing to uncover any potential links to organized drug networks, the release added.



New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
