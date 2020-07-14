e-paper
Home / India News / Tripura announces 7-day lockdown in areas bordering Bangladesh

Tripura announces 7-day lockdown in areas bordering Bangladesh

During the lockdown, all kinds of individual movements would be prohibited except emergency services. All autonomous/subordinate offices and private offices, business establishments, shops, trades, educational institutions, worship places would remain closed.

india Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:56 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
At least 50 persons in wedding ceremony and 20 persons in the funeral ceremony could be present.
         

With rise of Covid-19 cases in the areas falling on the Indo-Bangla border Tripura government on Tuesday announced week-long “ total lockdown” within one km of border in rural areas and 0.5 km in municipal areas on the border with Bangaldesh. The lockdown will begin from July 17.

“ It has come to the notice of the State Government that there is some spread of Covid-19 in border areas of the state which has posed as a major threat to public health, hygiene and safety of the people. In the capacity of the chairman of the State Executive Committee of Tripura State Disaster Management Authority, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22 ( 2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 direct enforcement of “ Total Lockdown” within 1 km of border in rural areas and 0.5 km in municipal areas from international Bangladesh border of the State of Tripura for 7 days w.e.f. 7 AM of 17th July, 2020,” as stated in a government notification released by chief secretary Manoj Kumar this late evening.

During the lockdown, all kinds of individual movements would be prohibited except emergency services. All autonomous/subordinate offices and private offices, business establishments, shops, trades, educational institutions, worship places would remain closed. All political and social activities would be suspended. At least 50 persons in wedding ceremony and 20 persons in the funeral ceremony could be present.

Later, Law minister Ratan Lal Nath told the mediapersons, “ We will see the Covid-19 rate in the bordering areas in the weeklong lockdown. Later, we will consider whether lockdown should be extended in the entire state.”

