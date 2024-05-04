Tripura BJP MLA, who manhandled booth officer, seeks EC’s apology a week later

Agartala: Nearly a week after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jadab Lal Nath was served show cause notice over flouting Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, he has sought an apology from the election body, saying that the act would not be repeated. (Representative Photo)

Nath was last week booked by the Tripura police for allegedly manhandling a presiding officer during the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Bagbassa Assembly constituency.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

North Tripura district election officer served the show cause notice to Nath for allegedly entering polling booth no. 22 under the Bagbassa Assembly constituency, violating the guidelines of the Election Commission and misbehaving with a BLO.

Tripura East constituency ( ST-reserved), one of the two Lok Sabha seats, went to poll on April 26.

Seeking an apology, Nath on Thursday said that it will not be repeated.

Nath, legislator of Bagbassa assembly constituency in North Tripura, was caught on camera watching obsecene website on his mobile phone during an Assembly session last year.