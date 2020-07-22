e-paper
Home / India News / Tripura BJP MLA, wife and personal guards test Covid-19 positive

Tripura BJP MLA, wife and personal guards test Covid-19 positive

MLA Jamatia was the first public representative in the state to be infected by the coronavirus.

india Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:23 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb wished the BJP MLA speedy recovery from the disease.
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb wished the BJP MLA speedy recovery from the disease.(ANI Photo/Representative use)
         

Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rampada Jamatia tested Covid-19 positive on Wednesday. Jamatia is the first public representative to have tested positive with coronavirus in the state.

Besides Jamatia, who is also a vice-president of the BJP, his wife and his two personal guards were, too, found to be positive for the virus infection. They are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Jamàtia is an MLA from Bagma constituency of Gomati district in the state.

“MLA & @BJP4Tripura Vice President Shri Rampada Jamatia, his wife and his 2 PG found COVID-19 #POSITIVE. They have been admitted to CCC & a team of specialised doctors are taking care of them. I pray to Mata Tripurasundari for their speedy recovery,” chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted on Wednesday.

The state has registered a total of 3,094 Covid-19 positive cases so far, including 1,926 patients who have recovered. Eight Covid-19 patients have died in the state and another patient died by suicide.

