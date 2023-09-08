News / India News / Tripura Bypoll Results Live Updates: Vote counting begins on Boxanagar, Dhanpur seats
Live

Tripura Bypoll Results Live Updates: Vote counting begins on Boxanagar, Dhanpur seats

Sep 08, 2023 08:57 AM IST
Tripura Bypoll Results Live Updates: The ruling BJP and opposition CPIM had a direct fight as the TIPRA Motha and Congress did not contest.

Tripura Bypoll Results Live Updates: The counting of votes for the September 5 byelections to the state's Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly segments began at 8am on Friday and is currently underway. The results will be declared later in the day.

By-polls to Tripura’s Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly seats were held on Tuesday. (PTI)
By-polls to Tripura’s Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly seats were held on Tuesday. (PTI)

On both the seats, there was a direct contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) as two other opposition parties – the TIPRA Motha and the Congress – did not field their respective candidates. While the ruling party fielded Tafajjal Hossain and Bindu Debnath from Boxanagar and Dhanpur respectively, the CPI(M) fielded Mizan Hossein (Boxanagar) and Kaushik Chanda (Dhanpur).

The bypolls in Boxanagar were necessitated due to the demise of the sitting CPI(M) legislator Samsul Haque. In Dhanpur, on the other hand, Union minister Pratima Bhoumik, who contested the state assembly elections earlier this year, resigned from the seat days after her election.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 08, 2023 08:57 AM IST

    Tripura Bypoll Results Live Updates: Counting underway in 5 other states too

    Counting of votes is underway in five other states too: Jharkhand (Dumri), Kerala (Puthupally), Uttarakhand (Bageshwar), Uttar Pradesh (Ghosi), and West Bengal (Dhupguri). Bypolls on each of these seats, too, were held on September 5.

  • Sep 08, 2023 08:34 AM IST

    Tripura Bypoll Results Live Updates: CPI(M) 'boycotts' counting

    The party-led Left front is not participating in the counting process. It has claimed ‘large-scale’ rigging in voting, and accused the ECI of not taking steps to prevent the rigging.

  • Sep 08, 2023 08:07 AM IST

    Tripura Bypoll Results Live Updates: BJP OR CPI(M)? Counting begins

    The counting of votes has commenced for what is the first electoral battle between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), a 28-party bloc that has been formed to deny PM Narendra Modi and the NDA, a third straight term at the Centre in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

  • Sep 08, 2023 07:52 AM IST

    Tripura Bypoll Results Live Updates: Counting to begin shortly; where to check results?

    The trends can be tracked on the ECI's official website. The overall results, on the other hand, will be declared later in the day.

  • Sep 08, 2023 07:39 AM IST

    Tripura Bypoll Results Live Updates: Who are the candidates?

    The BJP has fielded Tafajjal Hossain and Bindu Debnath from Boxanagar and Dhanpur respectively. Their challengers from the CPI(M) are Mizan Hossein (Boxanagar) and Kaushik Chanda (Dhanpur).

  • Sep 08, 2023 07:21 AM IST

    Tripura Bypoll Results Live Updates: Counting of votes today

    The counting of votes for the September 5 bypolls will commence at 8am. On both the seats – Boxanagar and Dhanpur – the ruling BJP and opposition CPI(M) were in direct contest as other opposition parties did not contest.

