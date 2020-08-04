Tripura CM in home quarantine after two family members test Covid positive

india

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 12:04 IST

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tested coronavirus disease (Coviid-19) negative, but has quarantined himself at home for a week after two of his family members were found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the viral disease.

“My Covid-19 test results have come negative. However, for the next seven days, I am quarantined at home and follow other guidelines. I shall work from home for these seven days. I thank the beloved people of Tripura for your wishes and prayers. The fight against Covid-19 will continue and together we shall win,” Deb tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Deb stays with his mother Mina, wife Niti and their two children at his official residence in Agartala.

Earlier, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Rampada Jamatia and the BJP’s alliance partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura’s (IPFT) legislator Dhananjoy Tripura had tested Covid-19 positive.

Jamatia was released from the hospital recently.

Tripura has reported 5,392 Covid-19 cases, including 3,675 patients have recovered from their viral infection.

So far, 28 people have died due to the viral infection in the north-eastern border state and two Covid-19 patients also died by suicide.