e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Tripura CM in home quarantine after two family members test Covid positive

Tripura CM in home quarantine after two family members test Covid positive

Biplab Kumar Deb stays with his mother Mina, wife Niti and their two children at his official residence in Agartala.

india Updated: Aug 04, 2020 12:04 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb addresses a press meet in Agartala.
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb addresses a press meet in Agartala.(PTI)
         

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tested coronavirus disease (Coviid-19) negative, but has quarantined himself at home for a week after two of his family members were found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the viral disease.

“My Covid-19 test results have come negative. However, for the next seven days, I am quarantined at home and follow other guidelines. I shall work from home for these seven days. I thank the beloved people of Tripura for your wishes and prayers. The fight against Covid-19 will continue and together we shall win,” Deb tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Deb stays with his mother Mina, wife Niti and their two children at his official residence in Agartala.

Earlier, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Rampada Jamatia and the BJP’s alliance partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura’s (IPFT) legislator Dhananjoy Tripura had tested Covid-19 positive.

Jamatia was released from the hospital recently.

Tripura has reported 5,392 Covid-19 cases, including 3,675 patients have recovered from their viral infection.

So far, 28 people have died due to the viral infection in the north-eastern border state and two Covid-19 patients also died by suicide.

tags
top news
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Here is Prime Minister Modi’s full itinerary
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Here is Prime Minister Modi’s full itinerary
Bihar govt recommends CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Bihar govt recommends CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
‘Something is wrong’: Bihar DGP targets Mumbai Police in Sushant case
‘Something is wrong’: Bihar DGP targets Mumbai Police in Sushant case
Mumbai rains LIVE| 230mm rain in 10 hrs, flood-like situation: BMC 
Mumbai rains LIVE| 230mm rain in 10 hrs, flood-like situation: BMC 
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 231 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 231 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours
Watch: Heavy rainfall, waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; red alert issued 
Watch: Heavy rainfall, waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; red alert issued 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In