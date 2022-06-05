Tripura CM Manik Saha confident of winning his maiden election end of June

Agartala: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, who replaced Biplab Kumar Deb last month, on Sunday said he was confident of winning his maiden election to be held on June 23.

The 69-year-old, who is a Rajya Sabha MP and also holds charge of the BJP’s state unit, will contest from Town Bordowali constituency, one of the four seats that will go for by-polls in the state.

“It’s a challenge but I don’t find any competition. BJP is united and strong and we have always reached out to the people in their time of need even during the Covid-19 pandemic. We never waited for elections to reach out to voters,” said Saha.

“I am confident of completing PM Narendra Modi and my predecessor’s vision for Tripura with the support of my cabinet colleagues and our alliance partner,” he added sounding confident of winning the coming election due to his popularity in the area as a doctor, athlete and social worker for decades.

Speaking of his dual responsibility as head of the government and also the party, Saha said that if one maintains time and discipline one can balance both the responsibilities well.

“One can do justice to both if time and discipline are maintained. I am doing justice to both positions. Currently, I am not facing any difficulty,” the recently appointed CM said.

A popular doctor, Saha, who joined the BJP in 2015, was involved with the party’s smaller units in his initial days and looked after booth management committees in the 2018 assembly polls.

He was made in-charge of the 2018 membership drive started by the saffron party before the state went for polls. After BJP’s thumping victory in the assembly polls, Saha was given the responsibility of in-charge of booth management committee for 2019 parliamentary elections.

He was made state president of the party in 2020, a post that was occupied by Deb for four years. His political career started taking off after he was elected the lone Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura this year.

Saha said that for the coming by-polls, the BJP is focusing on peace and prosperity of the state along with maintenance of law and order as their primary issues.

Regarding allegations of poll violence raised by the opposition parties, Saha said that he has appealed to BJP workers and opposition parties to maintain peace. “Everyone should assure people that they can come to cast their votes freely,” he said.

The by-poll results are expected to set the mood for 2023 assembly polls and if the results are not on expected lines, the BJP will use the setback as a lesson for the next election, he added.

In connection with the BJP’s alliance partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), Saha said that relations between both parties are good.