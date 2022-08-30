Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tripura CM promises action after 25 BJP workers get injured in JP Nadda rally

Tripura CM promises action after 25 BJP workers get injured in JP Nadda rally

india news
Published on Aug 30, 2022 04:16 PM IST

BJP workers were injured in a road accident while returning from JP Nadda’s rally, who was in the state for two days

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha asked police to take stern action against those involved. (Twitter | @DrManikSaha2)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

A day after nearly 25 BJP workers sustained injuries while going to attend party’s national chief JP Nadda’s function in Tripura, chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday asked police to take stern action against those who were involved irrespective of their backgrounds.

“It’s shameful that such violence happened when our party chief was in Tripura. Such things also happened in the past. We have already asked the police to take strict action in this regard irrespective of the backgrounds of the accused. Some of our activists were injured in a road accident while returning from the rally. The doctors have been asked to take required measures for their treatment,” said Dr Saha after visiting the injured at Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) hospital in Agartala.

Also Read: Tripura CM Manik Saha takes oath as MLA

In his two-day visit to the state, Nadda held a series of meetings with ministers, legislators and leaders of state committee and frontal wings and addressed a public meeting at Khumulwung, headquarters of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) before leaving the state.

Dr Saha also accompanied Nadda to Guwahati on Monday and returned on Tuesday morning and paid a visit to the hospital.

In an oblique reference to royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma’s party, BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said, “A section of people who claim that they have control over hills hatched conspiracy to disturb the BJP president’s rally.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP