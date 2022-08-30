Tripura CM promises action after 25 BJP workers get injured in JP Nadda rally

A day after nearly 25 BJP workers sustained injuries while going to attend party’s national chief JP Nadda’s function in Tripura, chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday asked police to take stern action against those who were involved irrespective of their backgrounds.

“It’s shameful that such violence happened when our party chief was in Tripura. Such things also happened in the past. We have already asked the police to take strict action in this regard irrespective of the backgrounds of the accused. Some of our activists were injured in a road accident while returning from the rally. The doctors have been asked to take required measures for their treatment,” said Dr Saha after visiting the injured at Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) hospital in Agartala.

In his two-day visit to the state, Nadda held a series of meetings with ministers, legislators and leaders of state committee and frontal wings and addressed a public meeting at Khumulwung, headquarters of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) before leaving the state.

Dr Saha also accompanied Nadda to Guwahati on Monday and returned on Tuesday morning and paid a visit to the hospital.

In an oblique reference to royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma’s party, BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said, “A section of people who claim that they have control over hills hatched conspiracy to disturb the BJP president’s rally.”