e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Tripura Congress leader who filed complaint against CM accused of forgery

Tripura Congress leader who filed complaint against CM accused of forgery

Congress leader Gopal Roy had filed a complaint against Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, accusing him of spreading fake information regarding the spread of coronavirus.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 08:40 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Congress leader Gopal Roy used the national emblem on his letterhead while filing a complaint against Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.
Congress leader Gopal Roy used the national emblem on his letterhead while filing a complaint against Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.(Sushil Kumar/HT Photo)
         

A case was lodged against a veteran Congress leader in Tripura for using national emblem on his letterhead.

Senior Congress leader Gopal Roy had filed a complaint against Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, accusing him of spreading fake information regarding the spread of coronavirus.

Roy claimed that the chief minister on Tuesday told a press conference that 19 coronavirus cases were detected in Manipur and 16 in Assam.

In reality, the Congress leader asserted, Manipur had only two cases and Assam one on Tuesday.

Roy sought appropriate action against the chief minister for allegedly spreading “fake information”.

However, an advocate, Arabinda Deb, on Sunday filed a complaint with the police charging Roy with forgery and criminal conspiracy to malign the image of the chief minister.

“We got the complaint against Gopal Roy on Saturday late night. The complaint was lodged by an advocate of West Tripura District Court who charged Roy under Section 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) and 469 (forgery) of Indian Penal Code. It is cognizable offence,” said officer in-charge of New Capital Complex (NCC) police station.

The advocate, in his complaint, accused Roy of using national emblem to malign the chief minister.

“The complaint was received at West Superintendent of Police office on Saturday. It came to us this evening (Sunday). Inquiry is going on. For such complaints, we need to get permission from the magistrate. The process has started. Case is not registered yet,” the officer in-charge of the police station said.

Roy later told the media that the police searched his house without warrant. “It is a plot to murder me. This happened as I had filed complaint against chief minister. I will knock the door of high court,” the Congress leader said.

tags
top news
Our workers have toiled to bring positive changes: PM on 40 years of BJP
Our workers have toiled to bring positive changes: PM on 40 years of BJP
Over 30% of Covid-19 cases in India could have Markaz link: 10 points
Over 30% of Covid-19 cases in India could have Markaz link: 10 points
Wuhan, once epicentre of Covid-19, gets ready for life after lockdown
Wuhan, once epicentre of Covid-19, gets ready for life after lockdown
2 more soldiers dead, 5 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Kupwara
2 more soldiers dead, 5 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Kupwara
Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases rise to 3,666 with 109 deaths in India
Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases rise to 3,666 with 109 deaths in India
This Royal Enfield costs even more than three Harley Street 750 bikes
This Royal Enfield costs even more than three Harley Street 750 bikes
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news