Tripura Congress leader who filed complaint against CM accused of forgery

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 08:40 IST

A case was lodged against a veteran Congress leader in Tripura for using national emblem on his letterhead.

Senior Congress leader Gopal Roy had filed a complaint against Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, accusing him of spreading fake information regarding the spread of coronavirus.

Roy claimed that the chief minister on Tuesday told a press conference that 19 coronavirus cases were detected in Manipur and 16 in Assam.

In reality, the Congress leader asserted, Manipur had only two cases and Assam one on Tuesday.

Roy sought appropriate action against the chief minister for allegedly spreading “fake information”.

However, an advocate, Arabinda Deb, on Sunday filed a complaint with the police charging Roy with forgery and criminal conspiracy to malign the image of the chief minister.

“We got the complaint against Gopal Roy on Saturday late night. The complaint was lodged by an advocate of West Tripura District Court who charged Roy under Section 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) and 469 (forgery) of Indian Penal Code. It is cognizable offence,” said officer in-charge of New Capital Complex (NCC) police station.

The advocate, in his complaint, accused Roy of using national emblem to malign the chief minister.

“The complaint was received at West Superintendent of Police office on Saturday. It came to us this evening (Sunday). Inquiry is going on. For such complaints, we need to get permission from the magistrate. The process has started. Case is not registered yet,” the officer in-charge of the police station said.

Roy later told the media that the police searched his house without warrant. “It is a plot to murder me. This happened as I had filed complaint against chief minister. I will knock the door of high court,” the Congress leader said.