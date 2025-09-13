Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
Tripura constructed 443 check dams from 2022 to date: Official

PTI |
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 01:19 pm IST

Agartala, The Tripura government has constructed 443 earthen check dams from 2022 to date, out of the total target of 645, in Dhalai and North Tripura districts under the Indo German Development Cooperation initiative, an official said on Saturday.

The check dams have been constructed to regulate water flow, reduce soil erosion, and promote sustainable forest management under the externally aided project.

"The check dams support fisheries, enhance irrigation for nearby agricultural fields, and improve water availability for domestic use. The water bodies will also help retain soil moisture, sustain rain-fed crops, enable multiple cropping, and support livestock," S Prabhu, Project Director of the IGDC initiative, Tripura, told PTI.

He said that out of the target of 645, a total of 443 check dams have been constructed so far. Among these, 427 structures were found suitable for fish farming across 126 villages in Dhalai and North Tripura districts.

The official said that the IGDC earthen check dam initiative is a key intervention under the 'Climate Resilience of Forest Ecosystems, Biodiversity, and Adaptive Capacities of Forest Dependent Communities' in Tripura project.

The initiative, supported by German agency KfW focuses on improving environmental conditions and strengthening community resilience in 129 villages, he said.

Capacity-building and skill development programmes on fisheries have been recently conducted at the district level to strengthen technical knowledge and positive feedback was received from the community, Prabhu said.

"Fingerlings of rohu, catla, grass carp, mrigal carp, and common carp fish species, along with fish feed, lime for water quality management, and fishing nets are being distributed with approval from KfW," he said.

The northeastern state's fish production was recorded at 83,000 metric tons in 2023, an increase from 82,000 MT in 2022, but still faces a shortfall of about 31,000 MT against a demand of 1.17 lakh MT. The shortfall is being augmented by import from outside the state and Bangladesh.

The 280-crore externally aided project, which was initiated in 2020, will continue for seven years.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

