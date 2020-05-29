e-paper
Tripura Covid-19 tally at 250 with 10 fresh cases

According to latest Health Department’s record, 171 Covid-19 patients were recovered and samples of total 25,403 persons were tested.

india Updated: May 29, 2020 23:26 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Of the ten cases, eight were Bangladesh returnees, one from Gurugram and another from 86th Battalion of BSF.(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

Total 10 persons, including one from BSF 86th Battalion were tested Covid-19 positive on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 252.

Of the ten cases, eight were Bangladesh returnees, one from Gurugram and another from 86th Battalion of BSF.

“ 10 people found COVID-19 #POSITIVE in Tripura today after test of 915 persons. (1 person Gurugram returnee, 8 are Bangladesh returnees & 1 person is from 86 BN BSF). Airport passengers all tested negative. Govt is taking all precautionary measures to keep everyone secure,” Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on his Twitter.

The state government earlier declared to conduct tests on the persons returning from different states of the country and abroad on the basis of 1:5 ratio.

The government also constituted Corona Awareness and Monitoring Committees in panchayat and village councils with public representatives as members. Laying stress on home quarantine for those who have returned the state, these committees have been asked to set up at least one quarantine centre in their respective areas.

