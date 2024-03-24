Tripura cyclone: One dead , three fishermen missing in Dhalai district

Agartala: At least four fishermen went missing at Dumboor reservoir in Tripura’s Dhalai district following a cyclone that occurred on Saturday night, said officials aware of the incident, adding that one body was recovered. Indian Meteorological Department has predicted one to two spells of light to moderate rainfall or thundershower (Representative Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Haridas Das (46). His body was recovered with the help of local civil defence and personnel from Fire and Emergency services, said officials.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Chief minister Manik Saha expressed condolence towards the family members of the deceased person and said that the search for the remaining three bodies is ongoing.

“I am aware of the unfortunate incident of missing four fishermen at Dumbur reservoir occurred due to a cyclone. It has been possible to recover a body under the supervision of the administration and the search for the rest three is ongoing. I express my condolences towards the family members of the dead person. The state government is with their families in this difficult situation”, CM Saha wrote on X.

He added, “I am aware of the extensive damage at different places of the state including Sepahijala district, South district, Khowai district caused by cyclonic storm, rain and hailstorms. In this hazardous climatic situation, the state administration stands beside the people with utmost importance. As per natural calamity rules, the state government will assist the victims”.

According to a report from the State Emergency Operation Centre released on Sunday, a total of 23 houses were fully, 215 houses severely, and another 4,345 were partly damaged in different parts of the state due to the cyclone and gusty winds that occurred on Saturday in parts of Tripura.

So far, the state administration has provided financial assistance of Rs.45,000 to nine severely damaged house owners at Jirania and Rs.5000 to 13 fully damaged house owners each at Mohanpur in the West district, according to officials.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted one to two spells of light to moderate rainfall or thundershower in some areas of the state in the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is likely to be 20°C, and later it may rise to 32°C on Monday, said the IMD.

The department also warned of the occurrence of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour at isolated places over the districts of the state.