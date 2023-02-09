Tripura elections: JP Nadda to release BJP manifesto today

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda is set to release the manifesto for Tripura assembly elections at 12.30 pm on Thursday, according to a report by news agency ANI. BJP has reportedly incorporated several new highlights to the manifesto, focusing on the ‘development’ of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The Modi government always thinks about the development of the North East. His vision is the growth of state and most importantly youth," the report stated quoting a source. The state’s welfare with a focus on infrastructure, law and order and women are expected to be included as key areas of focus in the upcoming poll manifesto.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nadda plans to offer prayers at Tripura Sundari Mandia in the morning and then address a roadshow after the release of the manifesto in Agartala. Ahead of the Tripura elections slated for February 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the star campaigners likely to visit the state on February 13.

A total of 259 candidates will contest the polls for which the counting of votes will take place on March 2. BJP has the highest number of candidates in the fray - 55. CPM has 43 candidates, followed by TIPRA Motha with 42, Trinamool Congress (TMC) 28, Congress 13, BJP ally IPFT 6 and CPI, RSP, Forward Bloc fielding one candidate each.

Under the Act East policy and over 50 visits by the PM to the region, the Modi government has demonstrated its clear focus on the development of the Northeast.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed rallies in the state on Wednesday, giving a boost to the party campaign.

Meghalaya, where BJP is going solo, and Nagaland, where BJP is in an alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), will vote on February 27.

Meanwhile, TMC’s manifesto contained 42 promises with stress on job creation, private investment and economic growth. The party promised to implement a Bengal model of development via employment, agriculture, economy, law and order, women’s empowerment, education, health, social security, and culture and tourism.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritu Maria Johny Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture....view detail