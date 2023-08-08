Govt taking steps to prevent Rohingyas from coming into India: Tripura CM

AGARTALA: The Tripura government is focussed on taking stern steps to prevent Rohingya from infiltrating into India by using the northeastern state as a corridor, chief minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha. (PTI photo)

“ There are reports suggesting that Rohingyas are using Tripura as a corridor for moving to different parts of the country. We have discussed these issues ; how they are coming. I recently visited Unakoti district to see that the border fencing had moved towards India as the river was flooded. It (the flooding) resulted in disruption of fencing in different areas. I also got information that there are some touts who communicate through Bangladesh SIM cards in the area. I have asked BSF (Border Security Force) and police for better cooperation,” Saha said after holding review meeting with police officers at Pragna Bhawan convention centre in Agartala.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently said Tripura was being used as a corridor by the Rohingyas -- who are refugees from Myanmar -- from Bangladesh to come into India.

At least 52 Rohingyas have been arrested this year in Tripura, Manchak Ipper, the deputy inspector general of police, had said last week, according to an ANI report.

Apart from the problem of Rohingya infiltration, issues related to the illegal drug trade and cattle smuggling were also discussed at the security review meeting.

Also Read: 2,131 arrested under NDPS Act in 3 years in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

“ PM (Narendra) Modi and home minister Amit Shah have made it clear that no haven for drugs can be here for which we started the drug-free Tripura ...movement. Our police force, starting from (local) police stations to top officers are very serious about the issue. In the meeting, we also discussed details regarding drug trade and the masterminds behind these operations and how to nab them. None having involvement with the drug trade will be spared,” said Saha.

He also advised police stations in border areas to closely coordinate with the BSF to check human trafficking and livestock smuggling across the border.

Tripura, as per the official state government portal, is surrounded by Bangladesh on its north, south and west. The length of its border with Bangladesh is 856 km, which is some 84 % of all its borders, according to the portal.

Saha stressed on uprooting “mafiaraaj “ (rule of the underworld) from the state, saying that his government is working towards providing modern technology at police stations; a full-fledged cybercrime police station would be launched by next September, he said.

He added that police are conducting awareness programmes to prevent child marriages across the state.

Saha said the state tops the list of child marriages with the districts of South and Sepahijala reporting the highest incidence of child marriages.

“ We are working to prevent it. I urge everyone to give suggestions on how to prevent it,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON