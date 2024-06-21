Tripura: Hostel warden, caretaker terminated after 15 fall ill in girls’ school

Agartala: The Tripura government on Friday terminated the hostel warden and caretaker after at least 15 students of Bodhjung Girls Higher Secondary School fell ill, following severe stomach and chest pain, allegedly due to food poisoning. Tripura CM Manik Saha visited the students at the hospital on Thursday (Twitter Photo)

The incident took place on Thursday morning during the prayer session.

In a letter to the secretary/president of Maharaja Bir Bikram Welfare Residential Hostel, additional secretary and director of Tribal Welfare Department S Prabhu stated that a total of ten hostel students were admitted to Agartala Government Medical College (AMC) and Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital after they complained of severe stomach pain accompanied by vomiting on June 20.

During the inspection of the hostel, it was found that it was not as per the hygiene required in the premises, reads the notice sent to hostel administration.

It was also reported that boarders are not being provided meals as per the food menu circulated by the Tribal Welfare Department, the government of Tripura, it reads.

“In view of the above, you are entrusted immediately to ‘terminate’ the hostel warden and the caretaker and submit a copy of the termination to this office within 21st June 2024 (Friday)”, further reads the notice.

Meanwhile, chief minister Dr Manik Saha, who visited the students at the hospital, ordered his concerned officials to look into the matter and send him a detailed report at the earliest.

The chief minister said that it might have occurred due to food poisoning.