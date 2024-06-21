 Over 20 schoolgirls fall ill in Tripura; CM seeks report from officials - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Over 20 schoolgirls fall ill in Tripura; CM seeks report from officials

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Jun 21, 2024 09:14 AM IST

The condition of the students, who stay at a hostel in Indranagar, is said to be stable. They all reportedly consumed rice and pulses before coming to school

Over 20 schoolgirls fell ill during a prayer session at a school in Agartala on Thursday, following which Tripura chief minister ordered officials to investigate the matter and send him a detailed report.

Tripura CM Manik Saha with the unwell schoolgirls at the hospital. (Photo from X)
Tripura CM Manik Saha with the unwell schoolgirls at the hospital. (Photo from X)

“It might have occurred due to food poisoning. All the students are stable. I have already asked the officials to send a detailed report to me. And I assured to extend all kind of support for treatment facilities,” CM Manik Saha said after meeting the ailing students at hospital.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Over 20 students of Bodhjung Girl’s Higher Secondary School were hospitalised after they complained of severe stomach and chest pain during the prayer session.

“After the students fell ill, they were taken to the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Gobind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital,” a local said.

The condition of the students, who stay at a hostel in Indranagar, is said to be stable. They all reportedly consumed rice and pulses before coming to school.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Over 20 schoolgirls fall ill in Tripura; CM seeks report from officials
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
