Tripura hotels ban Bangladeshi tourists over attacks on Hindus: No accommodation or meals allowed

In a significant development, the All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association announced on Monday that Bangladeshi citizens would no longer be allowed to stay in hotels across the state starting December 2. Members of Tripura Congress in Agartala stage a protest against Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus demanding the release of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested in the neighbouring country. (PTI)

The decision follows protests in Agartala against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, which also saw a breach at the Bangladesh assistant high commission, drawing condemnation from the ministry of external affairs.

Hotels in Tripura bar Bangladeshi citizens: 10 points