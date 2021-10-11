Tripura Left Front convener passes away following Covid-19 related complications

Tripura’s Left Front convener and central committee member of the Communist Party of India - Marxist or CPI(M) Bijan Dhar died after suffering from prolonged Covid-19 related complications at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday. The 70-year old leader is survived by his wife Ila Dasgupta, daughter Gopa Dhar and other members of his family.

His body would be flown to Agartala this evening, people aware of the developments said.

Dhar was associated with students’ politics since 1970s and was elected to CPI(M) state committee in 1978 and became a member of the state secretariat in 1995.

He remained party secretary between 2008 and 2018 and was later made the convener of the Left Front.

The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) expressed profound shock and grief at his death.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb expressed his condolence over Dhar’s demise.

“ I am deeply mourned at the demise of former CPI(M) secretary and Left Front convener Bijan Dhar. I pray for the departed soul to rest in peace. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family to endure the pain, “ Deb wrote on his Facebook.

Last month, Tripura CPI(M) secretary Goutam Das passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata while undergoing treatment for Covid-19.